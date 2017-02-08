Photos: The Fuss rock Gabe’s, prep for Java Blend

The Fuss on Java Blend Java House (211½ E. Washington St.) — Friday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

Photos by Zak Neumann

Des Moines four-piece the Fuss, fresh off of a weekend gig at Gabe’s (see photos), will be bringing their trippy psychpop sounds to the downtown Java House on Friday, Feb. 10 for a recording of Iowa Public Radio’s Java Blend.

The Fuss’ track “Becoming the Worm” was chosen for inclusion on the Iowa Music Project‘s 2016 inaugural compilation, which accepted submissions from across the state before recognizing 27 honorees.

<a href="http://whatthefuss.bandcamp.com/track/becoming-the-worm-demo-single">Becoming The Worm (Demo Single) by The Fuss</a>

Now, the Fuss has dropped a new, self-titled full-length album, and are making the rounds across the area this spring, with plenty of love for Iowa City.

Java Blend, the live-recorded conversation and music program hosted by Ben Kieffer, is free to attend. Kieffer brings local and national artists to the Java House each Friday during the school year.

The Fuss, which began as a solo project for singer, guitarist and songwriter Joey Lyons, now also features Matt Nelson (bass), Ben Waldschmitt (lead guitar) and Nick Lucs (drums).