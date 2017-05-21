Advertisement

Photos: The 25th annual Marion Arts Festival

Posted by Zak Neumann | May 21, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment, Featured

Saturday, May 20, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Miserable weather didn’t stop artists or patrons from attending the 25th annual Marion Arts Festival, one of the premier arts festivals in the country. Nearly all of the 50 scheduled artists braved the rain and subsequent mud to showcase their work under the shelter of their tents.

Ceramist Cheryl Husby of Duluth, Minnesota was delighted when a complete stranger brought her socks, mittens and a poncho. “I had never even met her!” Husby said. In addition to ceramics there were photographs, paintings, jewelry and mixed media work exhibited.

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

