Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Photos: Street Sects fills RADinc with a heavy fog and even heavier sounds

Posted by Zak Neumann | Apr 28, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Street Sects performing at Rad Inc. Thursday, April 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

The new RADinc. space saw it’s first night of music last night, April 27, since it’s grand opening April 19. The night of heavy music started with DJ Attentat spinning records and Iowa City metal act Dryad. Then the show turned more to the experimental with Denver’s Echo Beds doling out industrial dirges and Iowa City’s True Commando and their experimental techno flavor.

The night culminated with Dallas’ Street Sects filling the entire space with a fog so thick you could barely see who was standing next to you. Pair that with the heavy industrial sounds, a near constant strobe, the occasional chainsaw and a vocalist who seemed to disappear only to be directly in front of you moments later and you’ve got an idea of the immersive nature of Street Sects performance — maybe.

Tags
, , , , ,
About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by paul-osgerby
UNESCO City of Literature benefit to feature William Elliott Whitmore, Iris DeMent, the Recliners and more, all covering Bob Dylan
This Wheel’s on Fire, a benefit concert for the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature, will be at the Englert Theater this Friday, April 28. Keeping in tune with the...
Posted by paul-osgerby
Iowa City’s new public art space to hold its first show
With the opening reception taking place just over a week ago, Iowa City's downtown public art space will host their first concert on Thursday April 27 at 8 p.m. Two...
Posted by jon-burke
Tight, entertaining ‘Colossal’ makes its own rules
Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo’s latest film, Colossal, is at once an intimate substance abuse drama and a kaiju-style creature feature. Much like his previous feature films, including Timecrimes (2007) and...