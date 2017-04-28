Photos: Street Sects fills RADinc with a heavy fog and even heavier sounds

The new RADinc. space saw it’s first night of music last night, April 27, since it’s grand opening April 19. The night of heavy music started with DJ Attentat spinning records and Iowa City metal act Dryad. Then the show turned more to the experimental with Denver’s Echo Beds doling out industrial dirges and Iowa City’s True Commando and their experimental techno flavor.

The night culminated with Dallas’ Street Sects filling the entire space with a fog so thick you could barely see who was standing next to you. Pair that with the heavy industrial sounds, a near constant strobe, the occasional chainsaw and a vocalist who seemed to disappear only to be directly in front of you moments later and you’ve got an idea of the immersive nature of Street Sects performance — maybe.