Photos: Rapperchicks ring in the new year at The Mill

By Zak Neumann -
SHARE
Rapperchicks' Angelenah and Psalm One on stage at The Mill. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. --photo by Zak Neumann.
Rapperchicks’ Angelenah and Psalm One on stage at The Mill in Iowa City on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. — photo by Zak Neumann

Chicago-based rap crew Rapperchicks brought 2016 to an end with style and flow during a packed masquerade party at The Mill. Emcees Psalm One and Angelenah were backed up by Iowa City’s DJ Johnny Sixx, who spun a set of his own to get the party started and kept the dance party happening after midnight.

Photos by Zak Neumann

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY