Photos: Rain, Police can’t stop Jailbus

The beer garden at Gabe’s is a great place for a show. There are a few downfalls to playing outside, though, weather being one of them: A bit of rain pushed back Dryad’s set, but after a bit a patience and shuffling some gear they played a set full of black metal rippers.

Philadelphia dark punk trio Blank Spell finished their set just as the Iowa City Police showed up to address a noise complaint and force the show to continue inside. After more gear shuffling Jailbus set up in the middle of the floor and let it rip. This show also marked the release of their new Flexo EP, now streaming on Bandcamp and also available as a 7-inch record.