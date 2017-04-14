Photos: Mission Creek Festival days five and six

The 2017 Mission Creek Festival rolled through the weekend and is now in the books. Saturday was Community Day and featured many free events, sponsored by Little Village. There were book fairs, literary events, the Underground Music Showcase and the Mission Boutique series. The evening featured Comedy at The Mill, Rufus Wainright, and the return of Future Rock to Iowa City. The festival wrapped on Sunday with J.E. Sunde and Kishi Bashi, another Mission Creek alum.