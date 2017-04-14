Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Photos: Mission Creek Festival days five and six

Posted by Zak Neumann | Apr 10, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment, Featured, Mission Creek

The 2017 Mission Creek Festival rolled through the weekend and is now in the books. Saturday was Community Day and featured many free events, sponsored by Little Village. There were book fairs, literary events, the Underground Music Showcase and the Mission Boutique series. The evening featured Comedy at The Mill, Rufus Wainright, and the return of Future Rock to Iowa City. The festival wrapped on Sunday with J.E. Sunde and Kishi Bashi, another Mission Creek alum.

Tags
, ,
About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by paul-osgerby
‘Floors mostly. Couches, if you’re lucky’: an interview with NE-HI’s Jason Balla
Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. And each neighborhood, seemingly, raises its own music scene. Out from the subterranean venues of Logan Square, NE-HI will return to The Mill Friday,...
Posted by paul-osgerby
From Iowa to Chicago: MER’s Music Showcase brings musicians together for a round-robin
MER’s Music Showcase Iowa City Yacht Club — Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m. Nashville round-robin jams are designed to bring together a mixed bag of musicians, converging local flavors...
Posted by paul-osgerby
A celebration in honor of Bill Sackter, champion of abilities awareness in public life
Bill Sackter’s Birthday Bash Uptown Bill’s — Thursday-Sunday, April 13-16 In honor of Bill Sackter’s life and legacy, Wild Bill’s Coffeeshop and Uptown Bill’s Coffeehouse will hold their annual celebration...