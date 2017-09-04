Photos: Middle of Nowhere Music Fest

The inaugural Middle of Nowhere Music Fest hosted electronic music at five different venues across Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 1-2. Electronic music of varying styles was featured, from danceable techno to house and the more avant-garde or experimental.

Local acts like DJ Espina and Carnap performed alongside headliners like Sassyblack and Daedelus at The Mill, Blue Moose Tap House, Gabe’s, Trumpet Blossom and Rad Inc.