Photos: Middle of Nowhere Music Fest

Posted by Zak Neumann | Sep 4, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Daedelus headlines the second night of Middle of Nowhere at Blue Moose Tap House. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann

The inaugural Middle of Nowhere Music Fest hosted electronic music at five different venues across Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 1-2. Electronic music of varying styles was featured, from danceable techno to house and the more avant-garde or experimental.

Local acts like DJ Espina and Carnap performed alongside headliners like Sassyblack and Daedelus at The Mill, Blue Moose Tap House, Gabe’s, Trumpet Blossom and Rad Inc.

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

