Photos: Metallica rocks for Iowa charity

Ashton Kutcher and Dallas Clark’s charity, the Native Fund, brought living legends Metallica to the Iowa Speedway Friday night to raise money for the Iowa-focused charity. Danish rockers Volbeat opened the show with metal heavyweights Avenged Sevenfold playing a high-energy set full of songs spanning their discography.

Metallica played over two hours of music, including tracks from their new release Hardwired… To Self Destruct and reaching back to 1983’s Kill ‘Em All, the band’s first release. Metallica’s James Hetfield proclaimed, “Music makes everything better,” and, “Today we’re all Iowans,” when speaking about the importance of charities like the Native Fund.

To find out more about the Native Fund’s mission or to get involved visit http://www.thenativefund.org/.