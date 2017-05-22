Photos: Meat Wave

Meat Wave played a one-off show at Gabe’s Saturday night. The Chicago post-punk outfit had nothing but great things to say about Iowa City, and frontman Chris Sutter told the crowd they’re “lucky to have Gabe’s.” The crowd was indeed lucky to catch a show stacked with great bands: Iowa City’s Deleter, pop punks the Starry Nights and Foul Tip rounded out a solid night of music.