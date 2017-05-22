Advertisement

Photos: Meat Wave

Posted by Zak Neumann | May 22, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Meat Wave on stage at Gabe’s. Sunday, May 21, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Meat Wave played a one-off show at Gabe’s Saturday night. The Chicago post-punk outfit had nothing but great things to say about Iowa City, and frontman Chris Sutter told the crowd they’re “lucky to have Gabe’s.” The crowd was indeed lucky to catch a show stacked with great bands: Iowa City’s Deleter, pop punks the Starry Nights and Foul Tip rounded out a solid night of music.

About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

