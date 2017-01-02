Photos: Hawkeyes Win In Overtime Against Michigan

Iowa’s Tyler Cook dunks during the first half of the Hawkeyes’ victory over the Michigan Wolverines. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
The 8-6 Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team hosted the 10-3 Michigan Wolverines for their first conference home game of the season. In a game where neither team led by more than seven points, the young Iowa team was able to best the more experienced Michigan 86-83 in overtime. Senior guard Peter Jok led the Hawkeyes with 25 points, 12 of those coming from beyond the 3-point line. Michigan senior D.J. Wilson led the Wolverines with 28 points and dominated the boards with 14 rebounds; but the Hawkeyes were able to out-rebound the Wolverines 42-39 with freshmen Cordell Pemsl and Tyler Cook each pulling down eight.
The Hawkeyes face a tough Nebraska team next on Jan. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Iowa won against Michigan during the first men’s basketball home game of the season on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Iowa’s Peter Jok shoots a layup during the first half of the Hawkeyes’ overtime victory against the Michigan Wolverines. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Hawkeye’s Guard Peter Jok drives against the Michigan defense. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Iowa’s Tyler Cook reacts after being fouled during the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Hawkeyes’ Guard Jordan Bohannon pushes the ball up the court during the first half against Michigan. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Iowa’s Isaiah Moss makes a reverse layup during the second half against Michigan. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Hawkeyes’ Forward Cordell Pemsl reacts to an out of bounds call during the second half against Michigan. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Michigan’s D.J. Wilson grabs a rebound over Iowa’s Tyler Cook during the Hawkeyes’ victory over the Wolverines. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Iowa’s Peter Jok makes a layup during the second half of the Hawkeyes’ victory over Michigan. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Iowa’s Tyler Cook dunks during the the second half of the Hawkeyes’ win over Michigan. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Hawkeyes’ forward Tyler Cook (5) scores two points in the lane during the second half against Michigan. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Hawkeye freshman Tyler Cook (5) helps senior Peter Jok (14) up after he was fouled. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Iowa guard Peter Jok (14) makes a free throw late in the second half against Michigan. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Michigan’s D.J. Wilson (5) grabs a defensive rebound during the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Iowa’s Peter Jok shoots a layup during the second half against Michigan at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Iowa’s Cordell Pemsl (35) drives against Michigan’s Mortiz Wagner during the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
The Iowa bench reacts to a Peter Jok 3-pointer late in overtime at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann