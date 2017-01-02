Photos: Hawkeyes Win In Overtime Against Michigan

The 8-6 Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team hosted the 10-3 Michigan Wolverines for their first conference home game of the season. In a game where neither team led by more than seven points, the young Iowa team was able to best the more experienced Michigan 86-83 in overtime. Senior guard Peter Jok led the Hawkeyes with 25 points, 12 of those coming from beyond the 3-point line. Michigan senior D.J. Wilson led the Wolverines with 28 points and dominated the boards with 14 rebounds; but the Hawkeyes were able to out-rebound the Wolverines 42-39 with freshmen Cordell Pemsl and Tyler Cook each pulling down eight.

The Hawkeyes face a tough Nebraska team next on Jan. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.