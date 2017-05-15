Photos: Green Gravel Comedy festival delights and disgusts

Green Gravel Comedy festival brought stand-up and alternative comedians from across the country into Iowa City for a host of shows at Brew Lab, The Mill, Riverside Theatre and High Grounds cafe. Over the course of two days festival goers saw legendary entertainer Tony Clifton playing songs with his band and telling jokes that might make your ignorant uncle laugh, countless great stand-up sets, absurd variety show Helltrap Nightmare and improv based on the Iowa City Police Log. All the proceeds from Green Gravel’s shows will benefit the ACLU Action Fund and Planned Parenthood.

Friday

Saturday