Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Photos: Green Gravel Comedy festival delights and disgusts

Posted by Zak Neumann | May 14, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment, Featured

Helltrap Nightmare host Sarah Sherman on stage at The Mill during the Green Gravel Comedy Festival. Saturday, May 13, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Green Gravel Comedy festival brought stand-up and alternative comedians from across the country into Iowa City for a host of shows at Brew Lab, The Mill, Riverside Theatre and High Grounds cafe. Over the course of two days festival goers saw legendary entertainer Tony Clifton playing songs with his band and telling jokes that might make your ignorant uncle laugh, countless great stand-up sets, absurd variety show Helltrap Nightmare and improv based on the Iowa City Police Log. All the proceeds from Green Gravel’s shows will benefit the ACLU Action Fund and Planned Parenthood.

Friday

Saturday

Tags
, , , , , ,
About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by rob-cline
‘Word to Your Mother’ – Giving Tree Theater offers storytime to celebrate moms this weekend
Sunday is Mother’s Day, and this weekend you can catch two events devoted to stories about moms and motherhood.
Historian Mike Zahs
Posted by genevieve-heinrich
‘Saving Brinton’ selected for AFI Docs Film Festival
Saving Brinton, a Northland Films documentary that was awarded an Iowa Arts Council grant last year, has just received an honor of another sort: The film has been invited to...
Posted by akwi-nji
Planned Parenthood and Raygun raise the B.A.R. with a packed house
Mike Draper, founder and CEO of Raygun, along with Suzanna de Baca, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, teamed up to pull off the largest Planned Parenthood...