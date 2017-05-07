Photos: Flyover Fashion Festival day two

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
The second day of Flyover Fashion Festival kept festival goers busy from 10 a.m. Saturday well into Sunday morning. By day there were popup shops, a short film, a clothes customization workshop and several discussions with activists and members of the fashion community. Inclusivity, identity, self acceptance and the politics of style and fashion were central themes to many of the talks.
By night the festival once again hosted a fashion show on the rooftop patio of Hotel Vetro, this time premiering a new collaboration between Preservation and Shu Shu Maus followed by a showcase of Iowa’s top designers. RADinc. showcased art from the Bluestockings feminist collective and the release of Jason Levi Smith’s Lint magazine along with a screening of a short film documenting the creation of the magazine. The night was rounded out at Gabe’s with sets from Wolf Mixer and legendary beat-maker the Gaslamp Killer.
About The Author
Zak Neumann
Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.