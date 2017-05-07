Photos: Flyover Fashion Festival day two

By night the festival once again hosted a fashion show on the rooftop patio of Hotel Vetro, this time premiering a new collaboration between Preservation and Shu Shu Maus followed by a showcase of Iowa’s top designers. RADinc. showcased art from the Bluestockings feminist collective and the release of Jason Levi Smith’s Lint magazine along with a screening of a short film documenting the creation of the magazine. The night was rounded out at Gabe’s with sets from Wolf Mixer and legendary beat-maker the Gaslamp Killer.