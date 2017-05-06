Photos: Flyover Fashion Festival day one

The first day of the Flyover Fashion Festival is in the books. Festival-goers were treated to runway shows, including Nicole Leth’s Sex and Ice Cream spring line with looks from young designer Hannah Eckley, as well as music from Halfloves and Natalia Espina.

The AVEDA “Catwalk For Water” show featured garments made from repurposed materials and was soundtracked by Caleb Condit. Sauvage’s TRVE VVILL offered a sensory experience with sights, sounds and even tastes in the form of a signature cocktail and candies made exclusively for the event.