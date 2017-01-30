Photos: Drive-By Truckers’ Dark Flags Tour swings by the Englert

Patterson Hood playing a solo at Englert Theatre. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Drive-By Truckers brought their Dark Flags Tour to Englert Theatre Sunday night. The alternative-country rockers, touring on their latest album
American Band, played to a nearly-sold out theatre full of die hard fans. Sub Pop folk artist Kyle Craft opened the show.
Drive-By Truckers peform at the Englert Theatre. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Patterson Hood on stage at the Englert Theatre. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Kyle Craft performs at the Englert Theatre. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
