Photos: Drive-By Truckers’ Dark Flags Tour swings by the Englert

By Zak Neumann -
Patterson Hood playing a solo at Englert Theatre. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. -- photo by Zak Neumann.
Patterson Hood playing a solo at Englert Theatre. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Drive-By Truckers brought their Dark Flags Tour to Englert Theatre Sunday night. The alternative-country rockers, touring on their latest album American Band, played to a nearly-sold out theatre full of die hard fans. Sub Pop folk artist Kyle Craft opened the show.

