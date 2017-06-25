Photos: Downtown Block Party a big draw

The Iowa City Downtown District hosted a massive block party Saturday night that took over the pedestrian mall and several streets. Huge crowds turned out to see live music, play games and sand volleyball, dance at a silent disco and catch fashion from local designers and boutiques at the Fashion 500.

This was also the first event to allow patrons to get alcoholic beverages to-go from bars and restaurants. With the purchase of a $10 cup, those 21+ were able to enjoy beer and cocktail specials within the designated block party area.