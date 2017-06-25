Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Photos: Downtown Block Party a big draw

Posted by Zak Neumann | Jun 25, 2017 | Community/News, Uncategorized

The Downtown Block Party is the first event to allow alcohol to-go from bars and restaurants. Saturday, June 24, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

The Iowa City Downtown District hosted a massive block party Saturday night that took over the pedestrian mall and several streets. Huge crowds turned out to see live music, play games and sand volleyball, dance at a silent disco and catch fashion from local designers and boutiques at the Fashion 500.

This was also the first event to allow patrons to get alcoholic beverages to-go from bars and restaurants. With the purchase of a $10 cup, those 21+ were able to enjoy beer and cocktail specials within the designated block party area.

Tags
, ,
About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by adam-burke
In Memoriam: Hans Breder
First, because I've gotten some requests already, I want to declare that the memorial service for artist and educator Hans Dieter Breder begins now and continues around the clock until...
Posted by emma-husar
Construction coming to two Iowa City parks
Two construction projects are planned for Iowa City parks: one to renovate the cabins in City Park, and another to replace a shelter and restrooms in Happy Hollow Park.
Posted by emma-husar
Iowa City group works to decrease health disparities in low-income neighborhoods
Asthma and other health issues are disproportionately high in Iowa City’s low-income neighborhoods, an issue the city is working to address through an ongoing grant project.