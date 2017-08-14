Advertisement

Photos: Crystal City celebrate new album at Gabe’s

Posted by Zak Neumann | Aug 14, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Crystal City performing during their album release show at Gabe’s. Saturday, August 12, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Crystal City took the stage at Gabe’s Saturday night to celebrate the release of their latest album, Bartenderly.

Check out Michael Roeder’s reveiw of Bartenderly from Little Village 225, and get yourself a copy of the album via Crystal City’s Bandcamp page.

Rounding out the night were Des Moines punk rock four piece Honeycreeper and Otros Outros, the latter also featuring Crystal City’s Daniel Peterson and Randall Davis.

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

