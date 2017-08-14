Photos: Crystal City celebrate new album at Gabe’s

Crystal City took the stage at Gabe’s Saturday night to celebrate the release of their latest album, Bartenderly.

Check out Michael Roeder’s reveiw of Bartenderly from Little Village 225, and get yourself a copy of the album via Crystal City’s Bandcamp page.

Rounding out the night were Des Moines punk rock four piece Honeycreeper and Otros Outros, the latter also featuring Crystal City’s Daniel Peterson and Randall Davis.