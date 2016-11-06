Advertisement

Photos: Bernie Sanders campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City

Posted by Zak Neumann | Nov 6, 2016 | Community/News

This campaign season has proved that Bernie Sanders is no stranger to Iowa City. The Vermont Senator and former Democratic Presidential candidate returned to campaign for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton on Friday. Sanders spoke along with Johnson County Democrats Mike Carberry and Rod Sullivan of the Board of Supervisors, as well as Kurt Friese, a candidate for the Board of Supervisor. Sanders urged voters to back Clinton and defeat Republican contender Donald Trump.

