Photos: An evening with Primus and Clutch at McGrath Amphitheatre

Posted by Zak Neumann | Aug 6, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment, Featured
Primus performing at McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann

When two bands with a combined 59 years of experience and 20 full-length releases between them hit the road together, you’re sure to get your money’s worth. Clutch kicked off the evening of Aug. 4 with their signature rock and roll assault, full of grooves and an in-your-face delivery. This was a full set, not an opening act.

After the sun went down Primus hit the stage, weaving songs together and stretching out riffs. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Primus is how effortlessly Les Claypool creates so many different sounds from his bass and how incredibly tight the band is a whole. A simply flawless show outdoors with two groups that are masters of their craft.

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

