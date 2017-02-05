Photos: An Evening With Dawes at the Englert Theatre

By Zak Neumann -
Tanner Goldsmith and Wiley Gelber of Dawes on stage at Englert Theatre. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Indie rock outfit Dawes had the Englert stage all to themselves when their An Evening With Dawes tour came through Iowa City Saturday night. The California-based five piece played a two-hour set with brief intermission to a capacity crowd.

