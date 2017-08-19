Alphabet City fills RADinc with graffiti art

A one-week show of Midwest graffiti artists entitled “Alphabet City — Style Reading” will be at RADinc (123 E. Washington St) this week. It’s a temporary show that includes a collaborative mural by five artists: Mike Stenerson, Gary White, Kenny Morgan, Brian Schultz and Gage Cox.

While it’s opening was Friday night, co-curator, Mike Stenerson, will open it up again to the public Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 22 and 24, 3-6 p.m. Unlike most shows, the canvases are hung on top of graffiti walls. There are even canvases painted as part of the graffiti wall.

While some still argue graffiti is not art, but vandalism, this show creates a skate, hip hop vibe — something fresh and unexpected in the middle of downtown Iowa City. On Saturday it became the back drop to Kick It, a sneaker show featuring local and out of town vendors. Kick It extends into the night at Gabe’s where there’s an after party featuring Young Ezzy.