Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Alphabet City fills RADinc with graffiti art

Posted by Jiyun Park | Aug 19, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

(L-R) Mike Stenerson, Gary White, Kenny Morgan, Brian Schultz and Gage Cox bring Alphabet City to RADinc. — photo by Jiyun Park

A one-week show of Midwest graffiti artists entitled “Alphabet City — Style Reading” will be at RADinc (123 E. Washington St) this week. It’s a temporary show that includes a collaborative mural by five artists: Mike Stenerson, Gary White, Kenny Morgan, Brian Schultz and Gage Cox.

While it’s opening was Friday night, co-curator, Mike Stenerson, will open it up again to the public Tuesday and ThursdayAug. 22 and 24, 3-6 p.m. Unlike most shows, the canvases are hung on top of graffiti walls. There are even canvases painted as part of the graffiti wall.

While some still argue graffiti is not art, but vandalism, this show creates a skate, hip hop vibe — something fresh and unexpected in the middle of downtown Iowa City. On Saturday it became the back drop to Kick It, a sneaker show featuring local and out of town vendors. Kick It extends into the night at Gabe’s where there’s an after party featuring Young Ezzy.

Tags
, , ,

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by rob-cline
Will Braden brings the best cat videos to Cedar Rapids
Watching cat videos on the internet -- whether done earnestly or ironically -- has long been something of a private endeavor. Sure, you might share your favorites, but odds are...
Posted by michael-roeder
Dick’s Tap and Shake celebrates one year in Cedar Rapids
Looking back over the past year since Dick Prall took over the former Mahoney’s bar in Cedar Rapids, the event calendar of live acts shows how special the re-christened Dick’s...
Posted by daniel-boscaljon
Feed Me Weird Things preps to kick off Volume Two
Feed Me Weird Things, Vol. 2, Ed. 1: Robert Noyes w/ Alexander, Haunter Trumpet Blossom — Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. Having concluded the first volume of Feed Me...