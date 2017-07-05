Adia Victoria at The Mill. Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.. — photo by Zak Neumann

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Ian, you've nailed it, media is one of the "bridge trolls" blocking electoral reform. If that situation could be remedied, it'd be a bit more feasible to fix some other situations.
About The Author
Zak Neumann
Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.