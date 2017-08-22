Photos: A weekend of great music at Grey Area

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
The first ever Grey Area festival has come and gone. Hosted by White Rabbit and Flat Black Studios on the land surrounding the studio, Grey Area lies somewhere between a traditional festival and a bring-your-own-refreshments farm party. Festival goers were treated to sets from nineteen bands that have recorded material at Flat Black Studios, aerial acrobats, fire spinners and DJ sets, along with plenty of cold beer and space to stretch out and take in all the sights and sounds.
Day One
Day Two
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
About The Author
Zak Neumann
Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.