Photos: A weekend of great music at Grey Area

Posted by Zak Neumann | Aug 22, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

The crowd takes advantage of the sprawling terrain on the second day of Grey Area. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

The first ever Grey Area festival has come and gone. Hosted by White Rabbit and Flat Black Studios on the land surrounding the studio, Grey Area lies somewhere between a traditional festival and a bring-your-own-refreshments farm party. Festival goers were treated to sets from nineteen bands that have recorded material at Flat Black Studios, aerial acrobats, fire spinners and DJ sets, along with plenty of cold beer and space to stretch out and take in all the sights and sounds.

Day One

Day Two

About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

