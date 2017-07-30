Advertisement

Photos: A night of powerful punk at Trumpet Blossom

Posted by Zak Neumann | Jul 30, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Contentious performs at the Trumpet Blossom Cafe. Friday, July 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Three heavy hitters hit the stage and the floor at the Trumpet Blossom Friday. Minneapolis queercore four piece Contentious played along side Iowa City’s own political punks Death Dude and the mighty grindcore purveyors Closet Witch. Death Dude has released their first recorded music via their Bandcamp.

 

Tags
, , , ,
Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

