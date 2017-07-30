Photos: A night of powerful punk at Trumpet Blossom

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Three heavy hitters hit the stage and the floor at the Trumpet Blossom Friday. Minneapolis queercore four piece Contentious played along side Iowa City’s own political punks Death Dude and the mighty grindcore purveyors Closet Witch. Death Dude has released their first recorded music via their Bandcamp.
About The Author
Zak Neumann
Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.