Photos: 26,000 Des Moines marchers spanned generations, gave voice to a variety of causes

An estimated 26,000 people showed up to participate in the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
An estimated 26,000 people showed up to the Women’s March in Des Moines, filling the grounds in front of the State Capitol Building and rocketing past the anticipated attendance of 10,000. The marchers joined in the Women’s March movement, which
drew millions to more than 670 sister marches across the country and around the globe, and brought an estimated half a million people to the Women’s March on Washington.
Marchers, many clad in pink, hoisted signs into the air to voice support for a variety of causes, including women’s rights, racial equality, immigration, health care and gun safety.
Kesho Y. Scott, a Grinnell College sociology professor, speaks to marchers during the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
A woman holds a sign that reads “Here I stand and here I’ll stay” (Yes, that’s a line from the Frozen song “Let it Go”). — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
An estimated 26,000 people showed up to participate in the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
A man holds a sign during the Des Moines Women’s March that reads: “I thought we resolved this *@#! in the 70s.” — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
An estimated 26,000 people showed up to participate in the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
Women hold signs and pose for a photo during the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
A boy holds a sign saying “Boys will be feminists” during the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
Marchers pose for a photo during the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
A number of people brought children along on the march, with marchers spanning the generations during the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
A marcher holds a sign reading “This is not fake news” in front of the Iowa Capitol Building on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
An estimated 26,000 people showed up to participate in the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
Marchers hold up posters during the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
A man holds up a sign with a quote by African American writer Audre Lorde during the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
A marcher holds up a sign reading “Everytown for Gun Safety” during the Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 Women’s March in Des Moines. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
Marchers hold up posters during the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
A marcher holds up a sign that says “No human being is illegal” during the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
Marchers hold signs as they gather in front of the State Capitol Building during the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw
A number of people brought children along on the march, with marchers spanning the generations during the Des Moines Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. — photo by Mei-Ling Shaw