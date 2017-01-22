Photos: 26,000 Des Moines marchers spanned generations, gave voice to a variety of causes

An estimated 26,000 people showed up to the Women’s March in Des Moines, filling the grounds in front of the State Capitol Building and rocketing past the anticipated attendance of 10,000. The marchers joined in the Women’s March movement, which drew millions to more than 670 sister marches across the country and around the globe, and brought an estimated half a million people to the Women’s March on Washington.

Marchers, many clad in pink, hoisted signs into the air to voice support for a variety of causes, including women’s rights, racial equality, immigration, health care and gun safety.