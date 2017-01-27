Photo Preview: Abraham.In.Motion explores social issues with dance

Kyle Abraham rehearses “Absent Matter” at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Dancer and choreographer Kyle Abraham brings his company Abraham.In.Motion to Hancher Auditorium tonight at 7:30. The performance will include three of his recent works including “The Quiet Dance,” “The Gettin'” and “Absent Matter,” which explores the Black Lives Matter movement. These photos were captured at today’s dress rehearsal.
Tickets are $25-$35 for adults, $10-$17 for youth and $10-$31 for college students, and are
available online or at the door.
Connie Shiau performs “The Quiet Dance” during rehearsal for Abraham.In.Motion at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Marcella Lewis and Jeremy “Jae” Neal perform “Absent Matter” during rehearsal at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Abraham.In.Motion rehearse for a performance at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Catherine Ellis Kirk performs with Abraham.In.Motion during rehearsal at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Connie Shiau and Jeremy “Jae” Neal peform “Absent Matter” during rehearsal at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann
Catherine Ellis Kirk and Connie Shiau rehears “The Quiet Dance” at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Catherine Ellis Kirk, Marcella Lewis, and Jeremy “Jae” Neal perform “Absent Matter” during rehearsal at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Catherine Ellis Kirk performs part of “Absent Matter” during rehearsal at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Catherine Ellis Kirk, Marcella Lewis, and Jeremy “Jae” Neal perform “Absent Matter” during rehearsal at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Jeremy “Jae” Neal, Catherine Ellis Kirk and Kyle Abraham rehears “Absent Matter” at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Abraham.In.Motion rehearse “The Quiet Dance” at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Marcella Lewis perofrms part of The Quiet Dance” during rehearsal for Abraham.In.Motion at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Abraham.In.Motion during rehearsal at Hancher. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.