Photo Preview: Abraham.In.Motion explores social issues with dance

Dancer and choreographer Kyle Abraham brings his company Abraham.In.Motion to Hancher Auditorium tonight at 7:30. The performance will include three of his recent works including “The Quiet Dance,” “The Gettin'” and “Absent Matter,” which explores the Black Lives Matter movement. These photos were captured at today’s dress rehearsal.

Tickets are $25-$35 for adults, $10-$17 for youth and $10-$31 for college students, and are available online or at the door.