Paul’s is closing

Paul’s Discount is closing its store on Highway 1 after 37 years of providing Iowa City with everything from plumbing supplies to baseballs. The slogan “If you can’t find it at Paul’s, then you don’t need it,” is familiar to generations of Iowa Citians.
“It’s not your regular big box chain-type retail store. It has a special place in this community,” said John Balmer, who was mayor of Iowa City when Paul’s opened in 1981. “They had this unique ability to have the products that nobody else would carry.”
Paul Cassidy opened the first Paul’s Discount in Clinton in 1965. In 1981, he bought Iowa City’s first discount store, Ken’s Auto & Farm Store, making it his second store. Despite it’s name, Ken’s sold the same wide variety of items Paul’s does.
“Things were literally hanging from the ceiling. You could barely get through the aisles,” Balmer recalled, when asked about Ken’s. “It was quite a selling technique.”
Ken’s, which opened in 1963, was owned by Ken and Shirley Ranshaw. It was originally located across the street from Paul’s current location, but moved in 1975 because the business needed more room.
Ken’s and Paul’s had a working relationship well before the sale. Because the two stores stocked similar items, they would often jointly order inventory, in order to reduce the cost of items. So Cassidy had a thorough knowledge of the Iowa City market by the time Ranshaws were interested in selling their business.
Plans for the future of the 36,000 sq. foot building call for the space to be split between six to eight tenants, according to Ryan O’Leary of the Lepic-Kroeger, Realtors. O’Leary is handling the building for the Ranshaw family, which still owns it.
“We don’t want to go into details at the moment, out of respect for the impact the closing of Paul’s, both for those who work there and for the community,” O’Leary said. “Paul’s, and Ken’s before it, were iconic parts of Iowa City, and this closing brings a 55-year chapter in local retail to an end.”
Plans call for Paul’s in Iowa City to close by July 4. The Clinton store will remain open.
“I suppose it’s a sign of changing times,” Balmer said. “There’s not many family-owned businesses like this around anymore, ones that have a local flavor to them like Paul’s has and Ken’s had.”
12 thoughts on “Paul’s is closing”
So sad :( they couldn’t be competitive because all the bigger stores were cheaper. Such a sad thing seeing all these old businesses folding :(
They *aren’t* cheaper, though. It’s a perception based on a few loss leaders and marketing. I have access to literally every big box under the sun and I still stocked up on (insert random combinations of stuff) at Paul’s every time back to IC.
When you shop local business you are supporting their owners, their employees, your community, and your country. Every time you shop at a chain store like CVS or Target or Walmart you are taking your money and giving the lion’s share to the same few thousand individuals who own most of the world. The money goes offshore where it is cosseted and nurtured and protected from taxes. 1% of the people own 80% of the world. Next time you decide to go to Bandana’s BBQ instead of the local place, be aware that you are one of the bricks in the wall between most of humanity and the very wealthy.
So sad…. this was always the first place I went to look for things I need.
This is so sad, Paul’s is a long time favorite of mine you can find anything there. It’s a store with a lot of variety and good customer service. Sad to see them go.
Our go to store for outdoor supplies that we couldn’t find elsewhere.
Father to teen-age son: “What do you mean, there’s nothing cool here? This is Paul’s!”
I’m really bummed. Paul’s has class.
Will be so sad not to stop there as I have in all IC visits since moving away. Best of luck to the owners and employees on the next adventure.
I used to live a few blocks from Paul’s and went there all the time for EVERYTHING. My husband and I even had a song about the store. Went something like this, “You can get most anything you want at Paul’s Discount Store. Lightbulbs and bird houses, pans and shovels, shoes, and slippers, gazing balls, and Drano. Chains and spray paint, toy cars and underwear, fishing lures, dog food, and all kinds of nuts. You can get most anything you want at Paul’s Discount Store.” Well, I guess we are gonna have one less reason to be sad that we moved to Cedar Falls. RIP, Paul’s, you Iowa City institution.
So sad, best store ever. When ever someone was looking for something,Paul’s had it.
Paul’s is a great store and I still find bargains there.