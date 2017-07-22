Paul McCartney still surprises

A marriage proposal in the front row. A nine-months pregnant woman a few chairs back from me. A family of four in matching home-sewn Sgt. Peppers outfits, dancing and singing along to “Birthday.” Sir Paul McCartney’s songs mark the milestones of our lives.

The affable and fit 75-year-old rock legend brought his aptly-named One on One tour to the Wells Fargo arena in Des Moines Friday night, leading the capacity crowd through a half century of life’s moments, song by song.

The proposal happened during “Something” (she said yes); after a rendition of “Maybe I’m Amazed” on baby grand piano, McCartney told the pregnant woman not to worry if she went into labor because “we have people for that.” The lucky Sgt. Pepper family was brought on stage and introduced their two children, Stella and Julian (now that’s hardcore fandom) before McCartney dedicated “Birthday” to anyone in the audience “who might have a birthday sometime this year.”

Even for folks in the rafters, the atmosphere must have seemed intimate. Two video cameras mounted on cranes snaked unobtrusively along either side of the proscenium, projecting their images on two giant vertical screens flanking the stage—so even from afar, Sir Paul and the band appeared life-sized and life-like. And what a lively show it was. Someone or something was always in motion during the three-hour set, whether it was the tight four-piece band or the equally engaging lights and images flickering on the backdrop. There were even lasers, flash pots and confetti.

A show like this has to be highly choreographed and expertly timed, but nevertheless it felt spontaneous and relaxed. When McCartney told a story, it was as though he had just remembered it and hey, you might get a kick out of it, if you have a minute. It was these quieter moments that held the most resonance, whether it be a funny anecdote about sharing a cab (and a song) with the Rolling Stones, or the poignant tributes to John Lennon and George Harrison.

I was moved to tears on occasion, especially at the never-before-seen outtakes from iconic album cover photos. In a world ever saturated with Beatles songs and images, it’s still possible to be surprised and moved by the keeper of their enduring legacy.

Setlist:

A Hard Day’s Night Save Us Can’t Buy Me Love Letting Go Temporary Secretary Let Me Roll It I’ve Got a Feeling My Valentine Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five Maybe I’m Amazed We Can Work It Out In Spite of All the Danger You Won’t See Me Love Me Do And I Love Her Blackbird Here Today Queenie Eye New The Fool on the Hill Lady Madonna FourFiveSeconds Eleanor Rigby I Wanna Be Your Man Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! Something Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da Band on the Run Back in the U.S.S.R. Let It Be Live and Let Die Hey Jude

Encore: