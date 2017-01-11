Party to fight the pipeline this weekend

Environmental and social justice organization Indigenous Iowa has two events planned in Iowa City this weekend, featuring speakers and musical guests. One will take place at Trumpet Blossom Cafe and the other at Blue Moose Tap House.

Dave Zollo, Ralston Creek Ramblers and Strange Brew Trumpet Blossom Cafe — Saturday, Jan 14 at 4 p.m.

Dave Zollo, Ralston Creek Ramblers and Strange Brew of Iowa City will serenade guests at Trumpet Blossom Cafe (310 E. Prentiss St.) on Saturday. Indigenous Iowa co-founder Christine Nobiss will speak about resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). Food and beverage service will be available, as well as t-shirts, posters and other art for purchase. Suggested donation is $5. All proceeds will benefit Indigenous Iowa.

Quese IMC, Sten Joddi, Tha Fut, UIowa Breakers and Ion Blue Moose Tap House — Sunday, Jan 15 at 6 p.m.

The event at the Blue Moose (211 Iowa Ave.) will be a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, with all proceeds going to water protectors fighting the DAPL. This event will feature Native artists Quese IMC and Sten Joddi, Tha Fut, UIowa Breakers and Ion, as well as speakers. The event is $10 and open to all ages.

Indigenous Iowa has had a leading role in organizing local activists in opposition to the pipeline, and has hosted several events in the Iowa City area in the past. According to the Facebook page for the Blue Moose event, “This movement is about social justice, environmental destruction, water protection, eminent domain abuse, human rights, insidious patriarchy, ending colonization, corporate war, political corruption, institutionalized racism, state sanctioned genocide, grass roots populism, a sustainable future, mobilizing our community and spiritual revival.”