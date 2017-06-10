Advertisement

Pallbearer to play Blue Moose Tap House in August

Posted by Zak Neumann | Jun 10, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Pallbearer w/ Kayo Dot

Blue Moose Tap House — Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Pallbearer performs at Gabe’s during the Mission Creek Festival. Thursday, April 4, 2013. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Doom metal outfit Pallbearer returns to Iowa City Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. to take the stage at the Blue Moose Tap House with support from Brooklyn, New York’s avant-goth metal act Kayo Dot.

In the years since their performance during the 2013 Mission Creek Festival the Arkansas-based quartet has released two full-length albums and continues to receive critical acclaim from metal blogs and mainstream outlets alike. The excellent Fountain Of Burden came along in 2014, an album that landed them on countless year-end lists.

Singer Brett Campbell and company have just released Heartless on Profound Lore Records. This seven-track epic is just as spacious and heavy as the bands previous releases with even more of the rich melodies.

If you want to get swallowed up by these huge sounds, mark your calendar: Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 day of the show. Doors are at 6 p.m. and the all-ages show starts at 7 p.m. Check out the video for “I Saw The End” from Pallbearer’s latest, Heartless.

About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

