P.O.S of Minneapolis’ Doomtree collective returns to the Blue Moose















P.O.S, w/ B L A C K I E and the AWTHNTKTS Blue Moose Tap House — Friday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

Hip-hop artist P.O.S will be headlining an Iowa City concert with special guest B L A C K I E and opening act AWTHNTKTS at the Blue Moose Tap House on the evening of Sept. 22. The early show starts at 6 p.m.; tickets are $15-18.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, P.O.S (born Stefon Alexander) is described in his bio as a “punk philosopher and lyrical bomb-thrower” who makes “tight, declamatory music that builds on the Minneapolis-bred rapper and producer’s penchant for grinding beats and radical lyrics.” He has garnered a devoted following, thanks in part to his role as a founding member of the seven-member hip-hop collective Doomtree.

Friday’s all-ages show at the Blue Moose is part of P.O.S’s F/W 2017 Rap Tour. The show will grant the artist an opportunity to perform tracks from his latest album, Chill, dummy, in the land of the Hawkeyes. The album, released on Jan. 27, is his fifth studio effort and his second album with Doomtree Records. The show will be the first of two stops in Iowa, followed by a show in Dubuque at the Lift on Sept. 24.

<a href="http://p-o-s.bandcamp.com/album/chill-dummy">Chill, dummy by P.O.S</a>

Special guest B L A C K I E is a pioneer of “American Trash Rap,” an art form inspired, his bio states, “equally by the DJ Screw pioneered slowed down, avant-hip-hop sounds of his hometown, Houston, as well as grime, hardcore punk, jazz and outright noise.” B L A C K I E (born Michael LaCour) hails from Houston, Texas and released his first recording, B L A C K I E EP, in 2005. His latest effort, REMAINS, was released on May 13.

<a href="http://blackieallcapswithspaces.bandcamp.com/album/remains">REMAINS by B L A C K I E… All Caps, With Spaces</a>

Along with Minnesota and Texas, talents from Iowa will be represented at the show with opening act AWTHNTKTS. This local outfit, which has performed with numerous national acts passing through the area, has been making a name for itself as the self-proclaimed “face of Iowa City hip hop.” Its members share a common goal to put the city “back on the map as a force to be reckoned with and to show the world how hip hop is done in the [nation’s] heartland.”

Blue Moose General Manager Nic Spieker told Little Village that the venue is well-suited for hosting this stop on the F/W 2017 Rap Tour.

“It’s the perfect room for getting a lot of people there but still keeping it fairly intimate,” he said.

Spieker, who moved to Iowa City in 2014 after living in Des Moines for two years, took over as the GM of Blue Moose in 2016, continuing also to serve in his capacity as booking manager, responsible for the roster of talent performing at the bar and concert stage. He lived in Minneapolis during his early 20s, and it was during this time he came across Doomtree during their “blowouts.” Since that time, Spieker has remained a fan of P.O.S and has listened to every track released by the artist.

“[The thing] I’ve always liked about P.O.S and the hip hop out of Minneapolis is that it talks a lot about Midwest living and how good it is to be a part of it. The Midwest gets a bad rap for being “hick” or “country” and it’s nice to have artists out there showing people that’s not all we’re about.”

P.O.S last performed with his musical co-conspirators in Doomtree at the Blue Moose back on March 7, 2012. Doomtree was founded in Minneapolis by a “mess of friends” with diverse tastes in music and an appreciation of how different genres can blend together and create an intense audio experience that leaves the minds of listeners reeling. TIME writer Melissa Locker ranked the group as one of “11 Great Bands You Don’t Know (But Should)” in 2012. Their latest album, All Hands, was released on Jan. 27, 2015.

“If anyone reading [this] is a hip hop fan or music fan in general they should come check out what should be a great show,” Spieker said.