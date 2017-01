A report in The Gazette followed up on a lockdown last week of a Cedar Rapids school and daycare center, when a bomb squad was called in to deal with a suspicious package.

The contents of that suspicious package did very well turn out to be incendiary in some more conservative circles, but not for its explosive properties. It was a box of sex toys. Not to worry, Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow told The Gazette the toys were safely disposed of.