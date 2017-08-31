Advertisement

Northland Films announce dates for Barnstorming Brinton Iowa Tour of ‘Saving Brinton’

Posted by Genevieve Trainor | Aug 31, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment, Featured

Saving Brinton

FilmScene — Sept. 29-Oct. 5

Michael Zahs in a still from the film ‘Saving Brinton’

Hot on the heels of its June premiere at the AFI Docs Film Festival in Silver Spring, Maryland, the Northland Films/Barn Owl Pictures documentary Saving Brinton is coming back home to Iowa for a string of showings throughout the state. The movie, which follows the stories of both Michael Zahs, curator of a collection of rare late-19th and early-20th century films, and Frank Brinton, the showman from that era who amassed the collection.

The tour begins on Sept. 17 in Zahs’ hometown of Washington, Iowa at the State Theatre — recently recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest continuously running movie theatre in the world. It hits Iowa City starting Sept. 29 at FilmScene.

Filmmakers Tommy Haines, John Richard and Andrew Sherburne will join Zahs in Q&A sessions after the screenings. Selected dates, to be announced, will also include showings of some of the restored silent films from the Brinton collection. Those include work from filmmakers such as Thomas Edison, the Lumière Brothers and Georges Méliès.

Saving Brinton Iowa Tour

Washington, State Theatre • Sept. 17, 4pm & Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Ames, Iowa State University • Sept. 27, evening
Iowa City, FilmScene • Sept. 29-Oct. 5
Okoboji, Pearson Lakes Art Center (Cinema at the Lakes Series) • Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.
Des Moines, Fleur Cinema • Oct. 13-19
Osceola, Lyric Theatre • Oct. 14, 4 p.m.
Grinnell, Strand Theatre (hosted by Grinnell College) • Oct. 25, 7 p.m.
Winterset, Iowa Theatre • Oct. 28, 2 p.m.

About The Author

Genevieve Trainor

Genevieve Trainor, Little Village's arts editor, feels that personal bios are a bitter distillation of her deep and abiding struggles between sincerity and sarcasm.

