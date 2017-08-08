NewBo Market will be host to Fields of Yogis this weekend

Fields of Yogis — Choose How You Grow NewBo City Market and surrounding — Friday–Sunday, Aug. 11-13 at 9:15 a.m.

If you build it, they will pose.

Fields of Yogis will host “Choose How You Grow,” co-sponsored by Little Village, an ambitious festival committed to all things yoga, Aug. 11-13 in Cedar Rapids’ NewBo District. For two and a half days, NewBo will be filled with workshops taught by local and national instructors who are experts in various approaches to yoga, as well as chanting, dance, communication and more.

Vendors will also be on hand in NewBo City Market with items related to yoga practice. Friday evening will feature the band Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, while Saturday night will include a peace walk and drum circle, as well as fire dancing presented by QC Sol.

Participants can purchase tickets for just Friday ($75), just Saturday ($85), or for both days ($115). Individual workshop tickets are also available, and specialty workshops can be added to the cost of the day passes. Sunday is community day, featuring free yoga and free guided mediation for all who would like to participate.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. on Friday inside NewBo City Market, with the opening intention setting event beginning at 9:15 a.m.

Special classes for kids and for men only are part of the schedule. All workshops and classes are within a three block area in NewBo.

More information about the event, including a full schedule, is available at the Fields of Yogis website.