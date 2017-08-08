Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

NewBo Market will be host to Fields of Yogis this weekend

Posted by Rob Cline | Aug 8, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Fields of Yogis — Choose How You Grow

NewBo City Market and surrounding — Friday–Sunday, Aug. 11-13 at 9:15 a.m.

Fields of Yogis 2016. — photo by Juan Ramirez

If you build it, they will pose.

Fields of Yogis will host “Choose How You Grow,” co-sponsored by Little Village, an ambitious festival committed to all things yoga, Aug. 11-13 in Cedar Rapids’ NewBo District. For two and a half days, NewBo will be filled with workshops taught by local and national instructors who are experts in various approaches to yoga, as well as chanting, dance, communication and more.

Vendors will also be on hand in NewBo City Market with items related to yoga practice. Friday evening will feature the band Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, while Saturday night will include a peace walk and drum circle, as well as fire dancing presented by QC Sol.

Participants can purchase tickets for just Friday ($75), just Saturday ($85), or for both days ($115). Individual workshop tickets are also available, and specialty workshops can be added to the cost of the day passes. Sunday is community day, featuring free yoga and free guided mediation for all who would like to participate.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. on Friday inside NewBo City Market, with the opening intention setting event beginning at 9:15 a.m.

Special classes for kids and for men only are part of the schedule. All workshops and classes are within a three block area in NewBo.

More information about the event, including a full schedule, is available at the Fields of Yogis website.

Tags
, , ,

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by zak-neumann
Photos: Women In Blues
A night of music celebrating female blues musicians brought Chicago blues legends to a full house at The Mill Saturday night.
Posted by zak-neumann
Photos: An evening with Primus and Clutch at McGrath Amphitheatre
When two bands with a combined 59 years of experience and 20 full-length releases between them hit the road together, you're sure to get your money's worth.
Posted by leah-vonderheide
The smiling ‘Lady Macbeth’ — stark period horror comes to Film Scene
On their wedding night, Katherine’s husband, Alexander, asks if she is cold, and asserts, “This house gets very cold.” But Katherine smiles at him reassuringly and insists in earnest, “I’m...