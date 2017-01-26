New Iowa City police chief hosting Coffee with a Cop on Friday

Coffee with a Cop Bruegger’s Bagels (245 Iowa Ave.) — Friday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.

Iowa City Police Chief Jody Matherly, who was sworn into his new position on Monday, will be at the downtown Bruegger’s Bagels (245 Iowa Ave.) tomorrow morning to meet with community members for a Coffee with a Cop event.

Individuals are invited to attend and ask questions or voice any concerns they have, according to a press release.

Matherly has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, including serving as the police chief in Altoona and Grinnell. He was selected as the new Iowa City police chief following the retirement of the former chief, Sam Hargadine, who retired in June. The Iowa City Council unanimously approved Matherly’s appointment in December.