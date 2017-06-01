New flower store, Willow & Stock, moving in to former Home Ec. Workshop

Amber Neville and Angela Barnett got the keys today to 207 N Linn St, the site of their future flower shop, Willow & Stock, coming soon to Iowa City’s Northside Marketplace.

The space was formerly occupied by Home Ec. Workshop, which relocated to 424 E Jefferson this spring.

The long-time friends look forward to launching a business that will specialize in locally-sourced flowers: “The Iowa City market desires products created ethically and responsibly,” the pair wrote in an email. Adding that details like bike delivery, vase recycling and biodegradable wrapping will help the pair further carve out their niche.

Barnett and Neville expect Willow & Stock to be open by late summer.