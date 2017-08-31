New Bo Arts Fest introduces event cups for alcohol in its 11th year

NewBo Arts Festival Cedar Rapids NewBo District — Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 a.m.

The 11th edition of the New Bohemia Art Festival will take over the NewBo district in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Sept. 3. Activities get underway at 7:30 a.m. with the NewBo Run, a half marathon and 10K. Artist tents open at 10 a.m. as does the Cherry Building, where there will be a sculpture show as well as open studios and galleries. The tents and the building will be open until 4 p.m.

Yard games and children’s activities will take place on the NewBo City Market yard, while Dosed_Creations will created spray paint art live on 11th Street.

On the City Market stage, performances include Yahoo Drummers, 12-2 p.m.; Anji Kat, 2:30-4 p.m.; Cedar County Cobras, 4-6:30 p.m.; and Dr. Z’s Experiment, 7-9:30 p.m.

This year, for the first time, attendees of appropriate age will be able to indulge in beer and wine while enjoying the festival. Event cups, which will be available from various vendors for $5, will allow visitors to walk through the festival with the beverage of their choice.

“We have wanted to do an open container event in New Bo for the last few years, but kept running into issues,” Steph Jelinek, one of the festival’s co-chairs, said. “The City of Cedar Rapids worked hard last summer to figure out the process and embrace the idea of adults enjoying a drink while enjoying our community events.

With perseverance, the city and the festival were able to come up with a workable solution.

“We met with the city a few months ago and shared our excitement for the 11th annual Art Festival to expand with adults able to have a drink while experiencing the festival and adding an evening music component,” Jelinek said. “The process of applying for an alcohol license, going through city and state approval and securing required insurance was tedious but manageable with help from city staff.”

The result, Jelinek is sure, will enhance this year’s event.

“We are looking forward to our community being able to enjoy the last bit of summer while enjoying art, music, good food and drinks in our NewBo neighborhood.”