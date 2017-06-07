Natural Grocers set to open Iowa City location on June 21

Natural Grocers, a Colorado-based grocery chain that specializes in organic food, will open its Iowa City location (1404 S Gilbert St.) on June 21 at 8:30 a.m., the company announced Tuesday.

The 15,000 square foot Iowa City location will mark Natural Grocers’ fifth store in Iowa, following the launch of its Cedar Rapids location on Blairs Ferry Road last November. The company currently operates more than 130 locations around the United States, primarily in the Midwest, Southwest and Pacific Northwest.

The grocer will host several activities at its new Iowa City location on June 21 to celebrate the store’s grand opening, starting with a muffin sampling event that runs from 8:30-10:30 a.m., and concluding with an ice cream social that runs from 4-6 p.m. The grocer will also conduct vendor demonstrations throughout the day.

The chain, which also offers a broad range of vitamins and supplements, pits itself as a hub for consumer health and wellness information. In tandem with its grocery services, Natural Grocers’ Iowa City location will offer free nutrition education classes to the public, in addition to employing a nutritional health coach to conduct classes, lead cooking demonstrations and assist with customer health questions.

Official store hours are coming soon, according to Natural Grocers representative Jenny Singer, who is currently leading the team tasked with bringing the new Iowa City location online.

“Everyone in this community has been extremely welcoming!” she added.

For more information about upcoming events at Natural Grocers, including opening day festivities, visit the grocer’s official website.