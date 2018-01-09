Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Music returns to the Sanctuary

Posted by Genevieve Trainor | Jan 9, 2018 | Arts & Entertainment, Featured
  • 36
    Shares

Robert “One-Man” Johnson

Sanctuary Pub — Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.

Robert “One-Man” Johnson — video still from Mad Toast Live!

This Saturday evening, the Sanctuary Pub makes its comeback as an Iowa City music venue — and it’s coming back strong. First on the bill for the bar, once known as a premier spot for jazz and blues music, is Iowa Blues Hall of Famer Robert “One-Man” Johnson, the same musician who played the Sanctuary’s very first show ever. Johnson was inducted into the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame in 2014.

New co-owners Aaron Jennings and Dave Stein made the decision to bring music back to the venue. Jennings & Stein were announced as the new owners of the Sanctuary in December (taking over from Daryl Woods, who stepped down effective Dec. 30). The Sanctuary has been a mainstay in Iowa City since 1972.


  • 36
    Shares
Tags
, , ,
About The Author

Genevieve Trainor

Genevieve Trainor, Little Village’s arts editor, feels that personal bios are a bitter distillation of her deep and abiding struggles between sincerity and sarcasm.

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Posted by Genevieve Trainor
Just announced: Buckethead at Gabe’s
With over 300 studio albums to his name, Brian Patrick Carroll -- better known to guitar aficionados as Buckethead -- is as prolific as he is proficient. He's collaborated with...
Posted by Genevieve Trainor
Flyover and Yoimono combine forces to bring you Good Vibes
Yoimono co-working community in Cedar Rapids (320 11th Ave SE, Suite 217) is kicking off 2018 with a joyous party designed, founding partner Will Lenzen Jr. said, to allow eastern...
Posted by Jason Smith
Lissie records acoustic session at The Magic Barn
Lissie tuning her guitar before recording a stripped down version of her track 'Crazy Girl' in The Magic Barn recording studio -- Video Still by Jason Smith It’s the day...