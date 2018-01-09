Music returns to the Sanctuary







36 Shares

Robert “One-Man” Johnson Sanctuary Pub — Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.

This Saturday evening, the Sanctuary Pub makes its comeback as an Iowa City music venue — and it’s coming back strong. First on the bill for the bar, once known as a premier spot for jazz and blues music, is Iowa Blues Hall of Famer Robert “One-Man” Johnson, the same musician who played the Sanctuary’s very first show ever. Johnson was inducted into the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame in 2014.

New co-owners Aaron Jennings and Dave Stein made the decision to bring music back to the venue. Jennings & Stein were announced as the new owners of the Sanctuary in December (taking over from Daryl Woods, who stepped down effective Dec. 30). The Sanctuary has been a mainstay in Iowa City since 1972.