Museum Takeover Day will take kids behind the scenes at Cedar Rapid’s Czech and Slovak Museum

Museum Takeover Day National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library — Wednesday, July 19 at 1 p.m.

(Registration is due by July 5)

An idea with its roots in Europe has become a summer tradition at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library (NCSML). For the third consecutive year, the organization is hosting Museum Takeover Day.

“It really started over in the UK,” says Kaitlin Schlotfelt, NCSML’s family programs manager. “One museum started it and then a couple more did it. It hasn’t been done in the United States a whole lot, at least under that name.”

Museum Takeover Day, which will be held on July 19 from 1 to 5 p.m., gives kids ages 9-13 an opportunity to go behind the scenes at the NCSML.

“It gives us a chance to interact with a lot of kids and families and such,” Schlotfelt says. “It brings people to the museum, which we’re always trying to do.”

This year’s activities include exploring the museum’s collection, visiting two current exhibits — Twists and Turns: The Story of Sokol and the Dale Chihuly glassworks exhibit — and visit the museum’s gardens. They’ll discuss various aspects of the museum and talk about what the organization means to the community.

“It opens kids eyes to the possibilities in the museum world,” Schlotfelt explains, pointing out that many jobs in the museum world are not readily apparent to visitors.

Museum Takeover Day is $15 and registration is due by July 5.