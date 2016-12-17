Models steal the show during Fashion to the Rescue

Dog lovers and fashionistas came together to support the Friends of the Animal Center Foundation and the Iowa Fashion Project in a donated storefront space in Coralville on Friday night. Fashion to the Rescue brought the two organizations together for a fashion show featuring looks designed for and modeled by dogs. The canine models were all rescues, several of them alumni from Iowa City’s own Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, and the clothing shown on the runway included looks from locally-based designers, including Melissa Marie Collins and Andre’ Wright. The dogs really stole the show and took full advantage of the spotlight.