Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Mission Creek details Innovation Conference

Posted by Arish Singh | Feb 13, 2015 | Community/News
Mission Creek's Innovation Conference will take place April 3-4 at the Hotel Vetro -- photo by Alan Light via Flickr Creative Commons

Mission Creek’s Innovation Conference will take place April 3-4 at the Hotel Vetro — photo by Alan Light via Flickr Creative Commons

Innovation Speakers

  • Johanna Blakley, Norman Lear Center
  • Jeff Casimir, Turing School of Software and Design; JumpStart Lab
  • Kathryn Dickel, MIDWESTIX
  • John Schnipkoweit, NextStep.io
  • Jeff Nock, John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (JPEC) Bedell Entrepreneurial Learning Laboratory (BELL)
  • Howard Butler, Hobu, Inc.
  • Uday Verma, Interlink Network Systems, Inc.
  • David K. Hensley John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, UI Associate Vice President for Economic Development
  • Mark Nolte, Iowa City Area Development (ICAD)
  • Andy Stoll, Seed Here Studio, Iowa Startup Accelerator, Startup Iowa
  • Janet Davis, Grinnell College
  • Benjamin Oakes, Continuity

    • Zach Sanderson, Dev/Iowa

  • David Tominsky, Iowa Startup Accelerator
  • Fitzgerald Steele, Jr., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

The Mission Creek Festival announced today the lineup details for its 2015 Innovation Conference. This year’s conference is a two-day event held at the Hotel Vetro offering lectures and daylong workshops on entrepreneurship, technology and building diversity.

On Friday, April 3, the conference will hold a diversity workshop geared toward leadership for equity and inclusion and a tech workshop on using the programming language Clojure.

On Saturday, April 4, the conference will feature talks including keynotes addresses by Johanna Blakley and Jeff Casimir. Blakley is the managing director and director of research at the Norman Lear Center, a media-focused think tank concentrating on entertainment, commerce and society. Casimir is the Executive Director of Turing School of Software and Design and founder of JumpStart Lab and co-creator of the Hungry Academy, a developer bootcamp.

Incorporated into the ticketing for the conference will be the previously announced lecture by Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad on the challenges of the creative process.

Tickets are available separately for the conference ($35), workshops ($50), and Jad Abumrad event ($30) — or in packages. Discounted tickets are available for students. Tickets are currently on sale at Midwestix.

Conference and workshop schedules, a full list of speakers, and additional details are available at the Mission Creek website. Additional speakers may be announced in the coming weeks.

Tags
,

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Blog Comments
Innovation Index: Pear Deck heads to SxSW, Re-APP rebrands and more innovation community news - We Create Here, Feb 14, 2015 Reply

[…] Mission Creek’s Innovation Conference announced it’s slate of speakers, including local favorites and bigger names like Jad Abumrad of National Public Radio. The first day will be spent in in-depth workshops, and the second day will mix breakout sessions and keynotes. Organizers write: “Focusing on the intersection between entrepreneurship and technology, the conference will explore ways to shape the future by building diversity, as well as creating and maintaining communities. It will highlight both hardship and success from national and regional leaders to provide opportunity for connections and collaboration.” Information on missionfreak.com and via Little Village. […]

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by paul-brennan
Where and when can you use fireworks this Fourth of July?
There’s good news for Cedar Rapids residents who enjoy explosions. There will be an extra hour during which they can set off fireworks this weekend. Iowa City residents will have...
Posted by rob-cline
Museum Takeover Day will take kids behind the scenes at Cedar Rapid’s Czech and Slovak Museum
An idea with its roots in Europe has become a summer tradition at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library (NCSML). For the third consecutive year, the organization is...
Posted by eleanore-taft
Kick off CR PrideFest with a bike ride and some laughs
Cedar Rapid’s Pride festival is blowing up this year with a full week of events from Sunday, July 2 through Sunday, July 9. Saturday’s main event, CR PrideFest, outgrew its...