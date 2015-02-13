Mission Creek details Innovation Conference

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
Zach Sanderson, Dev/Iowa
The Mission Creek Festival announced today the lineup details for its 2015 Innovation Conference. This year’s conference is a two-day event held at the Hotel Vetro offering lectures and daylong workshops on entrepreneurship, technology and building diversity.
On Friday, April 3, the conference will hold a diversity workshop geared toward leadership for equity and inclusion and a tech workshop on using the programming language Clojure.
On Saturday, April 4, the conference will feature talks including keynotes addresses by Johanna Blakley and Jeff Casimir. Blakley is the managing director and director of research at the Norman Lear Center, a media-focused think tank concentrating on entertainment, commerce and society. Casimir is the Executive Director of Turing School of Software and Design and founder of JumpStart Lab and co-creator of the Hungry Academy, a developer bootcamp.
Incorporated into the ticketing for the conference will be the previously announced lecture by Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad on the challenges of the creative process.
Tickets are available separately for the conference ($35), workshops ($50), and Jad Abumrad event ($30) — or in packages. Discounted tickets are available for students. Tickets are currently on sale at Midwestix.
Conference and workshop schedules, a full list of speakers, and additional details are available at the Mission Creek website. Additional speakers may be announced in the coming weeks.
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
Blog Comments
[…] Mission Creek’s Innovation Conference announced it’s slate of speakers, including local favorites and bigger names like Jad Abumrad of National Public Radio. The first day will be spent in in-depth workshops, and the second day will mix breakout sessions and keynotes. Organizers write: “Focusing on the intersection between entrepreneurship and technology, the conference will explore ways to shape the future by building diversity, as well as creating and maintaining communities. It will highlight both hardship and success from national and regional leaders to provide opportunity for connections and collaboration.” Information on missionfreak.com and via Little Village. […]