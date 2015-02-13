Mission Creek details Innovation Conference

Innovation Speakers Johanna Blakley, Norman Lear Center

The Mission Creek Festival announced today the lineup details for its 2015 Innovation Conference. This year’s conference is a two-day event held at the Hotel Vetro offering lectures and daylong workshops on entrepreneurship, technology and building diversity.

On Friday, April 3, the conference will hold a diversity workshop geared toward leadership for equity and inclusion and a tech workshop on using the programming language Clojure.

On Saturday, April 4, the conference will feature talks including keynotes addresses by Johanna Blakley and Jeff Casimir. Blakley is the managing director and director of research at the Norman Lear Center, a media-focused think tank concentrating on entertainment, commerce and society. Casimir is the Executive Director of Turing School of Software and Design and founder of JumpStart Lab and co-creator of the Hungry Academy, a developer bootcamp.

Incorporated into the ticketing for the conference will be the previously announced lecture by Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad on the challenges of the creative process.

Tickets are available separately for the conference ($35), workshops ($50), and Jad Abumrad event ($30) — or in packages. Discounted tickets are available for students. Tickets are currently on sale at Midwestix.

Conference and workshop schedules, a full list of speakers, and additional details are available at the Mission Creek website. Additional speakers may be announced in the coming weeks.