Might as well jump: Group organizes winter break activities for the autism community

Iowa City Autism Community Winter Break Activities AirFX Trampoline Park (Hiawatha) — Monday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.

Iowa Gym-Nest (Coralville) — Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m.

Brush and Barrel (Coralville) — Friday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.

The Iowa City Autism Community (ICAC), which partnered with the Iowa City Public Library for an autism “browsing hour” this fall, has organized a range of activities at several area businesses over the course of winter break. Like the library event, these are all designed to be both comfortable and welcoming for individuals with autism. Some are offered at reduced rates. They are open to all ages, and siblings are also welcome.

The first, this Monday, Dec. 26 is a two-hour jump window at AirFX Trampoline Park (1100 N 18th Ave, Hiawatha). A slot is also reserved on Monday, Jan. 2; both are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. During these times, the music will be turned off and the lights dimmed. Jumpers will be limited to 50 at a time. A donation from the East Central Iowa Autism Society has enabled ICAC to offer this event at the cost of only $5 per jumper. Pre-registration is encouraged; families can do so by calling the trampoline park at (319) 378-4247.

The second event takes place at the Iowa Gym-Nest, Coralville location (2550 Holiday Rd). There will be an autism-friendly open gym from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The cost is likewise $5 per person, and no pre-registration is required.

Social painting studio Brush and Barrel (408 1st Ave, Coralville) hosts the third event, an autism-friendly painting event at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. This event is limited to 20 painters; anyone wishing to participate can register by calling Brush and Barrel at (319) 338-5787 or by signing up online. Cost is $15. The instructor-led painting is of a snowman, but Brush and Barrel welcomes “open” painters, as well.