Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Meat Wave returns to Gabe’s

Posted by Zak Neumann | May 16, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Meat Wave w/ Foul Tip

Gabe’s — Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Meatwave performs upstairs during Bloated Saturday at Gabe’s. Saturday, August 20, 2016. — photo by Zak Neumann

Meat Wave will once again take the stage at Gabe’s Saturday, May 20. The Chicago-based post-punk outfit — guitarist and vocalist Christ Sutter, Joe Gac on bass and drummer Ryan Wizniak — are no strangers to Iowa City, having opened for labelmates PUP at Gabe’s in November and played a crowd pleasing set at Bloated Cat Records’ Bloated Saturday this past August.

The trio is touring in support of their latest release, The Incessant, which was recorded in Chicago with legendary engineer Steve Albini and released in February. The Incessant, the followup to their 2015 release Delusion Moon, is their second release on SideOneDummy Records.

Rounding out the bill is the once local, now Chicago-based, drum and bass duo Foul Tip and Iowa City pop punkers Starry Nights and rock and rollers Deleters. Doors open at 8 p.m.; the music starts at 8:30. Cover is $10. After the show stick around for DJ sets from Foul Tip’s Adam Luksetich and Ed Bornstein downstairs.

Tags
, , , , , ,
About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by rob-cline
SHEL satisfies with strong sets at CSPS
No one needs to encourage the members of SHEL to come out of their shells. Legion Arts presented the band at CSPS in Cedar Rapids’ New Bo District on Saturday...
Astrology Forecast
Posted by astrology-forecast
Astrology forecast May 17-June 6
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): I invite you to try the following meditation: Picture yourself filling garbage bags with stuff that reminds you of what you used to be and don’t...
Posted by genevieve-heinrich
A-list: Anaïs Mitchell brings a deep history to the Iowa Arts Festival
Among the exciting national acts brought in for the Iowa Arts Festival this year is Vermont-born, Brooklyn, New York-based songwriter Anaïs Mitchell. Deeply rooted in American folk traditions, Mitchell manages...