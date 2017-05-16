Meat Wave returns to Gabe’s

Meat Wave w/ Foul Tip Gabe’s — Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Meat Wave will once again take the stage at Gabe’s Saturday, May 20. The Chicago-based post-punk outfit — guitarist and vocalist Christ Sutter, Joe Gac on bass and drummer Ryan Wizniak — are no strangers to Iowa City, having opened for labelmates PUP at Gabe’s in November and played a crowd pleasing set at Bloated Cat Records’ Bloated Saturday this past August.

The trio is touring in support of their latest release, The Incessant, which was recorded in Chicago with legendary engineer Steve Albini and released in February. The Incessant, the followup to their 2015 release Delusion Moon, is their second release on SideOneDummy Records.

Rounding out the bill is the once local, now Chicago-based, drum and bass duo Foul Tip and Iowa City pop punkers Starry Nights and rock and rollers Deleters. Doors open at 8 p.m.; the music starts at 8:30. Cover is $10. After the show stick around for DJ sets from Foul Tip’s Adam Luksetich and Ed Bornstein downstairs.