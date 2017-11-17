Marquee Pizzeria + Bar opens in Coralville







Marquee Pizzeria + Bar opened Thursday night to a crowd of hungry diners. Featuring a wood-fired pizza oven that anchors the open interior, the restaurant offers a cozy communal dining experience with a menu that extends beyond just the humble pizza pie.

Co-owners Sam Hall, Ravi Patel, Raj Patel and Sajni Patel are responsible for the newest culinary addition to the Iowa River Landing area. Under the guidance of Chef Will Evans, formerly of Clinton Street Social Club, Marquee serves up a selection of salad and vegetable sides, pastas and even a burger and fries, in addition to wood-fired pizza.

The main draw of the restaurant, the pizza, is hand-tossed and crisped in the wood-fired oven, producing a pie that is best described as neo-Neopolitan — a hybrid of classic New York style pizza and Neopolitan pizza. Look for classics like the Margherita — tomato, mozzarella, basil — as well as unique creative options like the Squashed, which features a roasted butternut squash puree topped with goat cheese and mozzarella, pickled onion and sage oil.

Marquee offers a daily 2-for-1 Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. A seat in the expansive bar area provides views of the beautiful bar, locally made with reclaimed wood, as well as an opportunity to sample from the wine and beer menus. Marquee also offers a selection of unique cocktails, and the full bar will remain open after the kitchen closes.

Marquee — located at 920 East 2nd Ave. #123 in Coralville — is open every day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Stay tuned for lunch hours, which are coming soon.