Make your NYE plans, music fans

Posted by Zak Neumann | Dec 28, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment
Ringing in the new year at The Mill. — photo by Zak Neumann

The end of the year and the holiday season is fast approaching and there’s something fun for everyone to do in the waning hours of 2017 — whether you’d like to have a relaxing night out, get home early or dance all your cares away.

Early All Ages: Wylde Nept will be holding their annual “Irish New Year” event at The Mill from 4-7 p.m. This event is all ages and will ring in the New Year at 6 p.m., which is when the clock strikes midnight in Dublin. Cover charge is $10.

For the Folksy: Giving Tree Theatre in Marion will be hosting the recently formed Oceana for a night of folk music in an intimate setting. The show starts at 8 p.m.; tickets are $20.

RapperChicks’ Angelenah and Psalm One on stage at The Mill. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. — photo by Zak Neumann

For the hip hop heads: Psalm One and Angelenah of the RapperChicks return to ring in the new year with a masquerade party at Gabe’s. Local rappers AWTHNTKTS will also perform along with numerous local DJs. Music starts at 9 p.m. with a champagne toast at midnight. The first 300 people through the door get a complimentary masquerade mask. Cover charge is $10. Also available are VIP table with seating for four and a VIP both with seating for eight, each with a bottle of champagne, for $100 and $300 respectively.

Just want to dance?: The Mill will also host a Community Dance Party for the night owls featuring Cloudy With A Chance Of Techno, DJ Espina, Purcha$e and Carnap. The party starts at 9:30 and admission to dance away 2017 is free.


About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village’s staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

