Make your NYE plans, music fans

The end of the year and the holiday season is fast approaching and there’s something fun for everyone to do in the waning hours of 2017 — whether you’d like to have a relaxing night out, get home early or dance all your cares away.

Early All Ages: Wylde Nept will be holding their annual “Irish New Year” event at The Mill from 4-7 p.m. This event is all ages and will ring in the New Year at 6 p.m., which is when the clock strikes midnight in Dublin. Cover charge is $10.

For the Folksy: Giving Tree Theatre in Marion will be hosting the recently formed Oceana for a night of folk music in an intimate setting. The show starts at 8 p.m.; tickets are $20.

For the hip hop heads: Psalm One and Angelenah of the RapperChicks return to ring in the new year with a masquerade party at Gabe’s. Local rappers AWTHNTKTS will also perform along with numerous local DJs. Music starts at 9 p.m. with a champagne toast at midnight. The first 300 people through the door get a complimentary masquerade mask. Cover charge is $10. Also available are VIP table with seating for four and a VIP both with seating for eight, each with a bottle of champagne, for $100 and $300 respectively.

Just want to dance?: The Mill will also host a Community Dance Party for the night owls featuring Cloudy With A Chance Of Techno, DJ Espina, Purcha$e and Carnap. The party starts at 9:30 and admission to dance away 2017 is free.