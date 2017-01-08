Maiden Voyage: Collective of Iowa City musicians celebrates the local rebirth of revered NYC recording studio with salute to David Bowie’s “Heroes”



Closed since March of 2016, the famed Magic Shop recording studio in NYC (where David Bowie recorded his final works) has recently been carefully rebuilt piece by piece and reborn as the Magic Barn just outside of Iowa City.

Studio Owner and Producer/Engineer Steve McIntosh and Producer/Engineer Pete Becker summoned a trusted group of local musicians and friends to record the beloved Bowie track “Heroes” as a timely tribute to the late musician and also as an investigative vehicle for the crucial task of test-driving the studio and its famous vintage 56-channel 80 series Neve recording console for the very first time in its new midwest home.

The group ended up deciding to go ahead and release this experimental recording as a tip of the hat to Bowie and as a way of popping the cork locally in celebration of the community effort involved in embracing the studio before it officially opens its doors.

Be on the lookout in the near future for more on the Magic Barn and its fascinating story.

“Heroes” Session Personnel:

Peter Balestrieri: Alto Sax

David Basinger: Baritone Sax

Pete Becker: Synth, Percussion, Guitar

Ryan Bernemann: Electric Bass

Sarah Cram: Backing Vocals

Amanda Crosby: Lead Vocals, Backing Vocals

Randall Davis: Lead Guitar

Gayla Drake: Violin

Sean McGivern: Drums, Grand Piano, Wurlitzer Electric Piano

Steve McIntosh: Guitar

Katie Roche: Backing Vocals

Marcy Rosenbaum: Backing Vocals

Rachel Sauter: Backing Vocals

Katie Senn: Cello, Backing Vocals

Nicole Upchurch: Backing Vocals

Setu Vora: Rhythm Guitar

Engineered & Produced by Pete Becker, Steve McIntosh and Scotty Werner

Mastered by Colin Ritchie