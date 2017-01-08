Maiden Voyage: Collective of Iowa City musicians celebrates the local rebirth of revered NYC recording studio with salute to David Bowie’s “Heroes”

Closed since March of 2016, the famed Magic Shop recording studio in NYC (where David Bowie recorded his final works) has recently been carefully rebuilt piece by piece and reborn as the Magic Barn just outside of Iowa City.
Studio Owner and Producer/Engineer Steve McIntosh and Producer/Engineer Pete Becker summoned a trusted group of local musicians and friends to record the beloved Bowie track “Heroes” as a timely tribute to the late musician and also as an investigative vehicle for the crucial task of test-driving the studio and its famous vintage 56-channel 80 series Neve recording console for the very first time in its new midwest home.
The group ended up deciding to go ahead and release this experimental recording as a tip of the hat to Bowie and as a way of popping the cork locally in celebration of the community effort involved in embracing the studio before it officially opens its doors.
Be on the lookout in the near future for more on the Magic Barn and its fascinating story.
“Heroes” Session Personnel:
Peter Balestrieri: Alto Sax
David Basinger: Baritone Sax
Pete Becker: Synth, Percussion, Guitar
Ryan Bernemann: Electric Bass
Sarah Cram: Backing Vocals
Amanda Crosby: Lead Vocals, Backing Vocals
Randall Davis: Lead Guitar
Gayla Drake: Violin
Sean McGivern: Drums, Grand Piano, Wurlitzer Electric Piano
Steve McIntosh: Guitar
Katie Roche: Backing Vocals
Marcy Rosenbaum: Backing Vocals
Rachel Sauter: Backing Vocals
Katie Senn: Cello, Backing Vocals
Nicole Upchurch: Backing Vocals
Setu Vora: Rhythm Guitar
Engineered & Produced by Pete Becker, Steve McIntosh and Scotty Werner
Mastered by Colin Ritchie