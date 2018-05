4 Shares

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 242. In this edition, LV takes a look back at the fascinating history of the AME Bethel Church in Iowa City, which turns 150 years old this year. Also inside: Get the skinny on Kalona Creamery’s hot new dish (spoiler: it’s ice cream, and it’s amazing), check out an interview with local music duo Karen Meat, learn about local leaders’ approach to restorative justice circles and much more!