Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 240. In this edition, LV takes a look at how wrestling and literature collide with world politics in Iowa City, Prairie Pop sits down with Built to Spill, performing this week in Iowa City for the 2018 Mission Creek Festival, and Bassem Youssef, Egypts most subversive political comedian, opens up about his journey from medicine to televised satire. Also inside: the latest local events, dining recommendations, album reviews and more!