Little Village magazine issue 234: Jan. 3-16, 2018

Posted by Drew Bulman | Jan 2, 2018 | Print Edition
Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 234, our annual arts issue! Tasked with predicting the year ahead, local artists have come together to offer a not-so-wholesome glimpse at what the future holds. From global warming to Trump foibles, there’s something for every curmudgeon (and optimist too, if you’re into that sort of thing).


About The Author

Drew Bulman

Drew Bulman manages the digital side of Little Village magazine. You can reach him at @drewbulman and drewb@littlevillagemag.com.

