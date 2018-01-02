Little Village magazine issue 234: Jan. 3-16, 2018

- 74Shares
Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 234, our annual arts issue! Tasked with predicting the year ahead, local artists have come together to offer a not-so-wholesome glimpse at what the future holds. From global warming to Trump foibles, there’s something for every curmudgeon (and optimist too, if you’re into that sort of thing).
About The Author
Drew Bulman
Drew Bulman manages the digital side of Little Village magazine. You can reach him at @drewbulman and drewb@littlevillagemag.com.