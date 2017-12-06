Little Village magazine issue 233: Dec. 6 – Jan. 2, 2017









Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 233. In this edition, take a look inside Iowa City’s Super Smash Brothers community after more than 15 years of Mario-filled melees. Also inside: Editors share their thoughts on this year’s highlights and lowlights, Democracy in Crisis reminds us all about the weird and unscrupulous history of James O’Keefe, the Englert Theatre’s Andre Perry shares his top eight albums of the year and much more!